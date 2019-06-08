N Korea, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, trade

Officials from and met on Friday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, according to North Korean media.

A delegation headed by North Korea's met his Russian counterpart, Alexander Kozlov, in Pyongyang, reported citing a report carried by Korean (KCNA).

"The talks discussed matters of further revitalising the work of DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)- Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology and putting the equally-beneficial economic and trade relations between the two countries on a higher stage," the said while referring to North Korea's official name.

The meeting comes at a time when the two countries are looking to strengthen cooperation in economy and trade.

North Korean leader had visited Vladivostok for a summit with Russian in April. It was Kim's first trip to after he assumed power in 2011.

Meanwhile, has been undertaking various steps to expand its diplomatic outreach with its neighbouring countries, including and Russia amid the global sanctions imposed on its economy.

The sanctions placed on the reclusive state are expected to remain in place due to little progress in denuclearisation talks with the

Talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the second summit in ended abruptly with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

has since launched multiple projectiles as a sign of their apparent frustration regarding the stalled talks and continuing sanctions.

has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, whereas has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme.

Earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in had said that around 3,900 tons of wheat was sent to North Korea through an international agency as humanitarian aid to help the country to overcome its aggravated by this year's drought.

