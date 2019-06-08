US, Russian warships 'nearly collide' in Pacific

The warships of the and came close to a in the Pacific, with the two countries blaming each other for the incident.

According to two opposing accounts, the US and Russian warships came somewhere between 50 feet and 165 feet of each other, with both sides alleging that their ships were forced to perform "emergency manoeuvers" to dodge the mishap, reported.

"A Russian destroyer made an unsafe manoeuvre against USS Chancellorsville, closing to 50-100 feet, putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk," US Navy told in a statement.

"This unsafe action forced to execute all engines back full and to manoeuvre to avoid the collision," Doss added.

However, Russia's Pacific Fleet claimed that it was the US warship which "changed its direction" that resulted in the near- incident, according to state-run RIA-Novosti news agency.

"When moving (on) parallel courses of a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet and a group of the US Navy, the cruiser suddenly changed its direction and crossed within 50 meters of the forcing the Russian destroyer to take emergency evasive action," quoted the Russian agency as saying.

According to the US Navy, the incident occurred in the while the Russian report said that it happened in the Sea.

The incident comes days after accused of intercepting a US aircraft flying in international airspace over the thrice in just under three hours, amid tensions between the two countries.

Calling the incident, "unsafe and unprofessional", Acting had voiced concern about the safety of sailors and said will hold "military to military" talks with in order to issue a demarche to them.

"We'll have military to military conversations with the Russians and of course we'll demarche them. To me its safety that is most important. It will not deter us when conducting our operations," he had told reporters in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)