Stormy Daniels ex-lawyer facing more charges

Celebrity Micheal Avenatti, who is currently out on bail, indicted with two more charges - alleged extortion of and defrauding his former client and adult-film star Stormy Daniels, on Wednesday.

He was charged by a federal grand jury in Manhattan. Earlier, Avenatti has also indicated that another indictment was forthcoming.

"No monies relating to Ms were ever misappropriated or mishandled. She received millions of dollars worth of and we spent huge sums in expenses. She directly paid only $100.00 for all that she received," Avenatti tweeted from his account, now set to private, earlier on Wednesday.

"I look forward to a jury hearing the evidence."

The celebrity also reasserted his innocence in a tweet sent just moments after the new indictments were unsealed. "I will be fully exonerated once the relevant emails, contracts, text messages, and documents are presented," Avenatti wrote.

Avenatti was arrested in March after prosecutors said that the 48-year-old threatened to release "damaging information" about if the firm did not pay around USD 25 million to him. Avenatti was also been accused of embezzlement and was charged with and wire fraud.

Avenatti made headlines last year for representing against Trump and his now-former for the USD 130,000 hush agreement over the alleged affair between the adult star and the US

However, on March 12, announced that she and Avenatti were parting ways. However, the reason for the split was not disclosed.

It is widely speculated that Daniels had split from Avenatti following allegations by the adult film star that the had filed the lawsuit without her permission and raised money for her legal fight without consulting her.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)