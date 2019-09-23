USA loves India: Trump after 'Howdy Modi!'

The USA loves India, US President Donald Trump said soon after wrapping up the massive 'Howdy Modi!' community event here on Sunday.

Trump made the statement by quoting a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office which showed the roaring welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded on arriving at the NRG Stadium here where the mega event was held.

The US President also found one of Raveesh Kumar's, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweets "incredible".

"That's a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi," Kumar had tweeted.

Sunday's event brought to focus the close bond shared by the leaders of the two largest democracies in the It also highlighted the positive difference made by the Indian-American diaspora in the United States.

