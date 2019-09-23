Modi tears into Pak in Trump's presence, says 'time has come for decisive battle against terrorism'

The time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while tearing into Pakistan at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, which had US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Falling short of naming Pakistan, Modi took a clear jibe at the country when he questioned where the perpetrators of gruesome terror attacks like 9/11 and 26/11 were found.

"Be it the 9/11 in the United States or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are the conspirators found? Time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and those who encourage terrorism," Modi told the gathered crowd at the mega event, which was held at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11 terror strikes on America, was found in Pakistan's Abbottabad after a decade-long manhunt in Afghanistan. Hafiz Saeed, the chief conspirator of Mumbai 26/11 terror attack, also lives in Pakistan.

He also said that the people who have an issue with the abrogation of Article 370, are the same who can't handle their own country.

While India has reiterated that its decision to remove the article which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir is entirely a matter of its internal affairs, Pakistan has tried raking up the matter on international platforms. The global community has thrown its weight behind India. Despite finding no support for their agenda, Pakistan has vowed to bring up the issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York, a move that has been dismissed by India.

"Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terror and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now people there have got equal rights," Modi said.

"Some people have a problem with the abrogation of article 370, these are the same people who can't govern their own country properly. These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. The whole knows them very well," he added.

"I want to stress on the fact that in this fight (against terrorism), President Trump is standing firmly," Modi also said.

Sunday's event showed the close bond shared by the leaders of the two countries, who have worked in close proximity in the fight against terrorism.

In fact, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was blacklisted as a global terrorist by the UN after India mounted diplomatic efforts in this regard following the brutal Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The proposal to designate Azhar in the UN Security Council was moved by the USA, France, and the UK.

