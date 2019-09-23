Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India's determination to face challenges.

Modi, who addressed a large gathering of Indian-American community here in the presence of US President Donald Trump, read the lines soon after he had made a veiled attack on Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism.

He also asked the audience to give a standing ovation to US President Donald Trump's resolve to combat terrorism.

Modi said a lot was changing in India and the country was ready to face challenges.

He said he had written a poem a few days back and he was reciting a couplet from it.

"Ye jo mushkilon ka ambaar hai, vahi to mere hosle ki minar hai (This accumulation of difficulties, that is the inspiration for my courage), Modi recited.

The Prime Minister said India was no longer satisfied with incremental change.

"It is making things possible which were considered impossible," he said.

