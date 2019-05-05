Uttarakhand CM announces financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for cyclone-hit Odisha

-
ALSO READ
CM greets people on eve of Uttarakhand's 18th foundation day
U'khand CM launches universal health coverage scheme
U'khand govt saved crores by re-estimating project costs: CM
Rawat to hold dialogue with NRI entrepreneurs Sunday
Schools with boarding facility to be established for poor, says Uttarakhand CM
-
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced Rs 5 crore on behalf of the state government, as relief for cyclone-hit Odisha.
Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced financial assistance of Rs 11 crore from the Chief Minister Relief Fund for cyclone-hit Odisha.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crores each for the state today.
On May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Central government released Rs 1000 crores in advance to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by cyclone Fani.
Cyclone Fani with a wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph made landfall at Puri coast on May 3 wreaking havoc in Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU