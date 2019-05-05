K'taka: Hundreds of students miss NEET exam due to train delay, Railways to urge HRD Ministry to re-conduct test

Hundreds of students, who were travelling from Express to reach their examination centre for Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), missed their exam after the train got delayed by six hours.

According to Indian Railways, the Express-16591, which was plying from North to Bengaluru reached its destination at 2.30 pm, while the students were supposed to report to the examination centre by 1:30 pm.

(PRO) said the Railway ministry will write to urging it to re-conduct the exam for the said students.

While speaking to ANI, South Western Railway PRO, said: "We will write to the to re-conduct the exam for students, who were travelling in the Express and missed their exam due to a delay in train reaching the destination."

Meanwhile, criticised the Centre and for the delay in "You (Narendra Modi) pat your own back for others' achievements but will you also take the responsibility for your cabinet min' incapabilities. Hundreds of students in may not be able to take up because of delay in the train services," the tweeted.

Continuing his tirade against Narendra Modi, asked PiyushGoyal to ensure that the aggrieved students get another chance to write NEET exam."

The NEET UG 2019 examination was conducted on Sunday by the Test Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across

Except for Odisha, the exam was conducted across the country from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The NTA will conduct exam later in Odisha as the state was hit by Cyclone Fani.

