Surat: Four policemen injured after clashes break out during rally against mob-lynching

At least four policemen were injured after a clash broke out when police tried to stop people from taking out a rally in Nanpura area, DCP Vidhi Chaudhary said on Friday.

Section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area has been imposed in the area. The rally being organised by the Muslim community against mob-lynching didn't have permission, police said.

Police stopped the rally because it didn't have required permission. During this time, some people started vandalising the buses in the area. They even pelted stones at police.

Two people have been arrested by the police. The situation in the area is said to be under control.

