Uttarakhand: Traffic jam due to landslides on Pithoragarh-Tanakpur NH 125

-
ALSO READ
Fresh snowfall in U'khand; Nainital receives season's first
Nanda Devi: Search for eighth tourist cancelled due to bad weather, says official
Uttarakhand's first tulip garden in Pithoragarh
Nanda Devi peak: ITBP team recovers 7 bodies, search underway for remaining
List of pilgrim sites under Deendayal Matri Tirthatan scheme expanded
-
Pithoragarh-Tanakpur national highway 125 got jammed due to landslides caused by the work of the All Weather Road project on Friday.
For the last four hours, there has been a long queue of vehicles from both sides on the national highway due to which people are facing hassles.
The traffic jam is caused by the debris falling on the highway due to landslides.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU