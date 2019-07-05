Uttarakhand: Traffic jam due to landslides on Pithoragarh-Tanakpur NH 125

Pithoragarh-Tanakpur highway 125 got jammed due to landslides caused by the work of the All Weather Road project on Friday.

For the last four hours, there has been a long queue of vehicles from both sides on the highway due to which people are facing hassles.

The traffic jam is caused by the debris falling on the highway due to landslides.

