Hyperhire receives investment worth 200K USD from Korean VC to launch referral platform JOBKET in India

Hyperhire, a B2B End to End HR Solutions Platform that leverages to identify most appropriate candidates for the relevant profiles, has received 200k USD worth investments as seed funding to launch JOBKET in

The investment has been done by based early-stage firm and supported by the

JOBKET is a unique job platform which brings out the concept of referrals in the HR process. The concept of referrals is much trusted for years to source quality profiles for companies offering the most suited opportunities for candidates. The company is also set to announce its 'series A' funding in the coming months.

The newly launched platform will allow users to access various handpicked job descriptions from renowned companies, basis which they can either self-apply or recommend their colleagues/friends who may have great talent but are unaware of a great opportunity. These 'referrals' are designed to be dealt with complete sanctity of offering rewards to those whose recommendations make it to the hiring. Depending on the stature of the job profile, users on the site for their referrals can enjoy rewards worth Rs 20,000 - Rs 1,00,000 if their referred candidate makes it to the company.

The launch of JOBKET further builds up the profile of which is a B2B end to end HR Solutions Platform that uses to screen these quality profiles supported by which is a pool of experienced professionals from leading companies that has put together to screen these profiles further and interview the further shortlisted pool ensuring a point evaluation system and final bunch of selected candidates is what gets passed on to the company, making the process more efficient and hassle free with the quickest turnaround for quality candidates.

" is a boom and a blessing, but its true magic can be seen when combined with Human learning and intelligence. Together the evolution beats all odds and makes success the only output. We at realize that and are here to source the best from the available pool of talent and scout for new ones", said Daniel Mingi Kim, CEO, Hyperhire.

"JOBKET is a well thought through product with excellence of tech from Korea and the Indian HR insights ensuring the product puts itself to best use guaranteeing efficiency. There are new roles, new skill sets, some enhanced, some newly acquired, the variety is interesting enough for HR managers across companies to step on new understanding of these profiles to ensure the best sifted candidates are hired. We step in as enablers for the HR managers, making the hiring decisions simplified. Ever learning, ever growing", explained and Nakul Sethi, Indian Co-founders of Hyperhire.

JOBKET is a complete solution which in its initial phase will reach out to potential candidates in Delhi, and The platform will gradually spread its wings pan in its next expansion model sometime during end of this year.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)