Johnson Controls-Hitachi launches a new website

Johnson Controls- today announced the launch of its new website https

"Today's Indian consumer is truly global. Easy access to global trends has changed consumer's psyche and expectations. At cooling & heating, we believe that a happy customer soon become powerful social advocates for your if can exceed their expectations. With the launch of we have globally standardized the website with the Hitachi Air-conditioning worldwide. This new website is a right example of state of the art design and best in class consumer experience when it comes to knowing about air-conditioning and Hitachi products. The new website will consist of rich information about along with an explanation of innovative technologies in integrating manner. Hitachi has also launched a new range of expandable inverter air conditioners which expand its capacity with respect to changes in temperature, humidity, and a number of people in a room. Expandable inverter air conditioners will also be available for sales through the new website", said Gurmeet Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi

The site lists an extensive array of advanced air conditioners and refrigerators that offer maximum cooling and come with environment-friendly features. The new website will help people find the best possible air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, meeting their expectations, through the design, engineering, and of reliable and efficient cooling systems.

The user-friendly website is easy to navigate with a better user experience for both mobile and desktop versions and help you conveniently find the type of air conditioners and refrigerators you have been looking for.

