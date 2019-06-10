Vehicles arrive in Leh after snow clearance on Manali-Sarchu road

First civilian vehicles arrived in after Manali- road was cleared of snow by the (BRO) earlier today.

After the snow clearing operation was carried out by BRO, the stretch was opened for civilian traffic in the morning today.

has advised civil passengers and travellers on the highway to exercise due precaution as there are always chances of landslides and avalanches enroute because of heavy snow build-up.

Manali- road connects the high altitude town with in region of The stretch is prone to snowfall and remains inaccessible for vehicular traffic during winters.

Earlier on May 22, the Manali-Keylong road in district, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was opened for vehicular traffic.

