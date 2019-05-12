There is pro-incumbency wave in 2019 LS polls: PM Modi

Modi on Sunday said that there was anti-incumbency during the 2014 while there is a pro-incumbency wave in the ongoing elections.

Addressing a public rally here, Modi opined that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are not only being contested by the but by "Bharatiya Janata" (People of India).

"There was anti-incumbency during the 2014 while there is pro-incumbency now. In 2014, there was aggression towards corruption, dynasty and In 2014, the country only heard about Modi and his work. But in 2019, the country has identified the work done by Modi. The 2019 polls are not only being contested by BJP but by Bharatiya Janata," Modi said.

also thanked and its city for making cleanliness drive ' Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan' a success.

"I am thankful to both and You have made one of my initiatives a great success. If the initiative of Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan has reached to the common man it's because of my brother and sisters from Indore," Modi said while addressing a public rally here.

On October 2, 2014, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Modi launched the campaign 'Swachh Bharat'.

The aim of this campaign is to make one of the cleanest cities in the world.

The fourth phase in for eight Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)