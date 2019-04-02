Veteran director J Mahendran passes away

Veteran director J Mahendran passed away at the age of 79. He took his last breath at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday.
His funeral is slated to be held at 5.00 pm today.
Actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Vairamuthu, Illayaraja and many from the entertainment industry paid homage to Mahendran at his kovilampakam residence.
Mahendran has directed several memorable films including Uthiri Pookal, Johnny, Mullum Malarum and Nenjathai Killadhey.
