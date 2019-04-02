JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Venezuela's Chief Justice wants Guaido's parliamentary immunity removed

Gambhir slams Omar over his pitch for separate President, PM for J-K
Business Standard

Veteran director J Mahendran passes away

ANI  |  General News 

Veteran director J Mahendran passed away at the age of 79. He took his last breath at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday.

His funeral is slated to be held at 5.00 pm today.

Actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Vairamuthu, Illayaraja and many from the entertainment industry paid homage to Mahendran at his kovilampakam residence.

Mahendran has directed several memorable films including Uthiri Pookal, Johnny, Mullum Malarum and Nenjathai Killadhey.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU