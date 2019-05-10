Will tender resignation drafted by Kejriwal if proven guilty: Gautam Gambhir

A day after candidate from East accused her BJP opponent of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her, the latter asserted that if proven guilty, he would request convener to draft his resignation letter, which he will tender publicly.

Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said he would retire from the day allegations against him are proven.

"If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation would be written by and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to take retirement from today itself. I will take retirement on May 23 if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Chief Minister and retire from " he asked.

Gambhir went on to say that it is because of people like Kejriwal that "good" people don't enter politics.

"You know why good people avoid entering politics? It is because of people like They know they have to fight people like Arvind Kejriwal who can stoop to any low just for the sake of winning elections," he said.

On Friday, Gambhir sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.

This came hours after Atishi, while addressing media in the capital, claimed that pamphlets were being circulated with derogatory and casteist remarks against her.

"They have shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'," had said.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

East Delhi constituency will witness a triangular contest between Gambhir, and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)