Tim Seifert gutted to be overlooked from NZ World Cup squad

batsman on Thursday admitted he is gutted to be overlooked from New Zealand's 15-member squad for

The 24-year-old, who made his ODI debut earlier this year against India, seemed set to be the back-up gloveman to but was piped by in the squad announced on April 3.

"At the end of the day, I didn't make the World Cup, so you're always going to be gutted," stuff.co.nz quoted Seifert, as saying.

had injured his finger last month during a domestic game but was expected to be fit for However, said even if had been fully fit, Blundell would have made it to the squad because of his better glovework.

"We believe that his 'keeping ability is superior, and tie that in with his ability with the bat, we think it's a nice fit if is injured," Stead said of Blundell during the squad announcement.

Having nothing against Blundell, Seifert said the two of them were close enough in terms of skills.

"Getting the nod for those Sri Lankan (ODI) games, in the back of the mind, I thought I had a little step ahead of him (Blundell). Everyone has got something to work on. Even Kane (Williamson) is still working on his batting. It's not like a shipwreck. I personally don't think I'm far away from Blundell with my keeping work," he said.

will be announcing a list of standby players to choose from, but Seifert is convinced that he will not only to be on that list but also to work his way firmly back into the reckoning.

"I've definitely used this selection as fire in the belly and will work hard so I can be up to that level," Seifert said.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)