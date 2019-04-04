Jason Behrendorff hopeful IPL will help in World Cup selection

Fast bowler looks to the (IPL) to cement his place in the squad.

Playing for Indians, the left-arm bowler returned with figures of 2/22 against Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday evening.

"My spot (in squad) is not certainly cemented down, that's for sure. Any performance here (in the IPL) can really help me out. My main strength is swinging the new ball up front and taking some wickets. It was good that I was able to do that and keep that in front of selectors' minds that I'm still bowling and bowling well," Behrendorff said.

will start its campaign against on June 1 at the Bristol County Ground.

Having a competition with fellow left-armer for a place in the XI, Behrendorff knows his place in the squad is far from certain.

"It's not foreign to have two left-armers in the team. have not done that a lot in the past, but I don't see why we can't do that. Mitch bowls exceptionally well at the death but can also bowl through the middle and up front, so it might be a case of if we're both picked in the same team having slightly different roles," he said.

"I'll probably look to bowl up front and Mitch might bowl more through the middle and at the end. But yes, if we're both on the same side, it'll be quite exciting," Behrendorff said.

Earlier, the 28-year-old took a career-best 3/63 during Australia's 5-0 victory over in the UAE. Behrendorff, who made his ODI debut against this year, has seven wickets under his belt from six matches.

will tour to play against Sunrisers on April 6 at the in

