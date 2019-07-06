Was Melania Trump's outfit at 4th of July Parade an endorsement of gay pride?

Standing beside United President Donald Trump as he called for unity in his fourth of July speech, First Lady Melania Trump appeared to have silently got her own message across for the day by using her image as a way to speak her mind, if the fair amount of chatter online is to be reckoned.

Melania wore a white, rainbow-striped dress with bright fuchsia heels at the "Salute to America" event, just four days after the end of LGBTQ pride month. As pointed out by the New York Times, the happenstance has left many to wonder whether the outfit was an endorsement of gay pride.

"Is @FLOTUS wearing a gay pride dress at Trump's 4th of July celebration?" One Twitter user speculated.

Another user wrote, "Good to see Melania Trump wearing her gay pride dress today. We are reminded that some people are still fighting for liberty.#TrumpParade#IndependenceDay"

Melania's possible support for the LGBTQ agenda goes in contrast with the policies of her husband's administration, such as banning transgender people from the U.S. military and aborting plans to gather data about sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2020 census.

Furthermore, The First Lady has a history with a similar dress being interpreted in a similar way. At the White House congressional picnic in 2017 -- which happened to take place on the same weekend at New York's Gay Pride parade -- Melania had worn rainbow-grid Mary Katrantzou.

