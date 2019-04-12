We want 33 seats, not just 3 if Congress wants alliance in Delhi, says AAP leader Gopal Rai

The (AAP) on Friday sought 33 seats from the to have an alliance in the polls, and not just three seats in the capital.

"We want alliance on 33 seats with the and not just three seats in Delhi," said senior and Cabinet Minister

"If an alliance has to be there, it has to be on 33 seats and not on just three seats in If thinks it can defeat the BJP in Punjab, is even stronger than them in We will defeat them on all 7 seats in the capital," said Rai while addressing a press conference here.

Rai's statement comes a few hours after announced that it will fight the polls in alone but added that it is still willing to have an alliance with the provided it is restricted to Delhi only.

"AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different. We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with the Congress, we are ready even today," Congress PC said.

"Congress and AAP are fighting face to face in Delhi. We fought municipality, assembly, and So, naturally we have political bitterness between us but we both understand that we should come together and defeat the BJP in Delhi," said

AAP has already announced its candidates for all seven seats in Delhi, which will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

