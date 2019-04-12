We want 33 seats, not just 3 if Congress wants alliance in Delhi, says AAP leader Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday sought 33 seats from the Congress to have an alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, and not just three seats in the national capital.
"We want alliance on 33 seats with the Congress and not just three seats in Delhi," said AAP senior leader and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai.
"If an alliance has to be there, it has to be on 33 seats and not on just three seats in Delhi. If Congress thinks it can defeat the BJP in Punjab, AAP is even stronger than them in Delhi. We will defeat them on all 7 seats in the national capital," said Rai while addressing a press conference here.
Rai's statement comes a few hours after the Congress announced that it will fight the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi alone but added that it is still willing to have an alliance with the AAP provided it is restricted to Delhi only.
"AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different. We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with the Congress, we are ready even today," Congress leader PC Chacko said.
"Congress and AAP are fighting face to face in Delhi. We fought municipality, assembly, and parliamentary elections. So, naturally we have political bitterness between us but we both understand that we should come together and defeat the BJP in Delhi," said Chacko.
AAP has already announced its candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, which will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.
