66.01 per cent voting in West Bengal till 5 pm

Notwithstanding violence, on Monday recorded 66.01 per cent voting till 5 pm.

In Uttar Pradesh, where polling is underway for 13 seats, 45.08 per cent votes had been polled till 5 pm, as per the figures released by the of India (ECI).

In Bihar, 44.33 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm, while in 42.52 per cent.

In Mumbai, several prominent personalities from film and cricket fraternity came out to cast their votes. Some of the big names who cast their votes included and

In Rajasthan, where polling is underway for 13 seats, 54.75 per cent polling was recorded, while in Odisha 53.61 per cent till 5 pm.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where polling is underway in three districts of Anantnag, only 9.37 per cent votes were polled till 5 pm.

Enthusiastic voters were lined up to exercise their franchise in and The voting percentage in these two states was 57.13 and 57.77 per cent respectively till 5 pm.

Polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election is underway in which around 945 candidates are in the fray for 71 seats, spread across nine states.

As per the figures released by the Election Commission, till 5 pm, 66.01 per cent votes have been polled in

Polling for eight seats in the state was marred by violence and skirmish between the workers of Trinamool and

Clashes erupted between them at Nalhati city in district in which a supporter sustained on his head.

There were reports of altercations between supporters of TMC, BJP, and CPM from several polling booths in

had an altercation with polling officers and TMC cadres at a booth, alleging that TMC supporters were capturing polling stations and not letting voters cast their votes.

Supriyo is pitted against Trinamool Congress' from seat.

The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

