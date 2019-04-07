Woman delivers baby at Thane railway station

A woman delivered a baby boy at railway station on Saturday evening after she developed labour pain while travelling to

Ishrat Shaikh was travelling from Ambivali to by train. After she developed labour pain, the women officials of the (RPF) brought her to the 'One Rupee' clinic where she delivered the baby at around 6:30 pm.

Both mother and the child are in good health, said Rahul Ghule, of clinic.

"We thank the Railway authority for giving us an opportunity to run EMR via clinics at many railway stations for passengers' golden hour treatment," Ghule added.

