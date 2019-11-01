Yamaha launches Alexa-enabled soundbars in India; price starts at Rs 23,990

Yamaha on Friday launched in India two new soundbars, Yamaha YAS 109 and Yamaha YAS 209, in India that come with built-in Alexa support.

The YAS 109 features built-in subwoofers while the YAS 209 includes a separate wireless subwoofer. Both soundbars come with Wi-Fi connectivity to allow music playback from Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, and Alexa-supported music services, the official release notes.

The new soundbars will be available exclusively at authorised Yamaha AV dealers. The YAS 109 is priced at INR 23,990 while the YAS 209 is priced at INR 35,490.

