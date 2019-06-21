Yasasu to hire 500 ITI students for waste management

management is a growing sector and there will be an abundance of opportunities going ahead. Yasasu Green one of the leading companies in processing has successfully set new standards of hiring by creating opportunities for the cross-functional industry.

Yasasu Green has collaborated with ITI Pusa to not only initiate cross-industrial hiring approach but also to support the more employment opportunities for ITI students wherein such benchmark will widen the job opportunities for these students. This initiative will invigorate skilled professionals for great careers prospect in Management.

"This is our 2nd visit within six months wherein we have been successful in creating awareness among these students about the sector, opportunity and career possibilities in Yasasu Green. We have also established a benchmark by not only diversified our hiring pattern but also successfully trained and developed them for handling higher responsibilities. We are also happy to mention here that while using such recruitment method we also set a standard of Zero Attrition Rate. We are looking forward to setting a strong example and association with ITIs across in the coming year in a very structured way and create multiple career opportunities", said Bhakti Rana, Head, HR practices, Yasasu Green.

"We are glad to witness upcoming technology and the opportunities germinating along with it. We work closely with the industry and our module is framed in accordance with industry needs. Till date, we are associated with a few organizations and are working to provide them with the best human resource. This is the first time a company has offered recruitments; we see this as an opportunity and are thankful to Yasasu Green. In our opinion, such opportunities are very important to motivate students opting for this discipline", said, Lokpal, Principal, ITI Pusa.

