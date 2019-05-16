Yemen airstrikes: 6 killed, 2 Russian women among injured

As many as six people lost their lives while several others, including two Russian women, were wounded in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in a residential area here on Thursday.

The coalition warplanes which hit the residential area at the intersection of and streets in were being controlled by the Houthis, Sputnik reported.

The air strikes came after the Houthis, backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi on Tuesday.

The Saudi-led coalition issued a statement informing about the start of an operation against the targets in The coalition has also urged civilians to avoid places where Houthis' facilities are located.

On May 14, the Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, calling it the "largest military operation" conducted by militants since the start of the armed conflict in in 2015.

The attack caused a fire and minor damage to one of the pumps of Saudi Aramco's cross-country pipelines. The company stated it had halted via the pipeline as a precautionary measure.

In a statement cited by Al Jazeera, Saudi had called the drone strikes a "cowardly" act.

