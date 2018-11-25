Yogi govt commences search for architect to design world's tallest Ram statue

-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday viewed presentations of number of architectural firms in connection with the construction of 151m tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya.
Five firms gave a presentation before the chief minister.
A museum showcasing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and related subjects will also be constructed.
The location for the construction has not been finalised yet.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 7 had made it clear that a statue of Lord Ram will soon be built in Ayodhya.
"One idol (of Lord Ram) will be placed inside the temple for worshipping and another will be constructed outside the temple, for the latter idol, we will decide a place after discussion. We will ensure that everything is done in a manner that people's faith is also respected and Ayodhya gets the needed recognition," he had said.
