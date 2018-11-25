JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi: DRI busts smuggling racket, 1.28 crore worth foreign currency seized

Accidental fire burns 200 kg of stubble in Rohtak
Business Standard

Yogi govt commences search for architect to design world's tallest Ram statue

ANI  |  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday viewed presentations of number of architectural firms in connection with the construction of 151m tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya.

Five firms gave a presentation before the chief minister.

A museum showcasing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and related subjects will also be constructed.

The location for the construction has not been finalised yet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 7 had made it clear that a statue of Lord Ram will soon be built in Ayodhya.

"One idol (of Lord Ram) will be placed inside the temple for worshipping and another will be constructed outside the temple, for the latter idol, we will decide a place after discussion. We will ensure that everything is done in a manner that people's faith is also respected and Ayodhya gets the needed recognition," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements