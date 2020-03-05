'Hey Google, read it': Now, you can tell assistant to read web articles

-
ALSO READ
Google Assistant to interact with users in HIndi, eight other languages
Now, ask Frozen characters to tell stories using Google Assistant
From AI lab to job search platform, all highlights from 'Google for India'
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Google Nest Mini with built-in voice assistant launched in India at Rs 4499
-
Until now, you could tell Google Assistant to show you web results for a search term. Now, you can tell the digital assistant to even read out web articles from a browser.
As part of the latest update, if you say, "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page," and it will read aloud the content of the web page. It will also scroll the page automatically and highlight words are they're being read to help you follow along, the official blog explains.
You can choose the reading speed and voice. Google Assistant can also trigger the browser to read aloud in 42 languages.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU