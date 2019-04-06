YSRCP announces free healthcare for poor, middle class

Party chief YS Jagan Mohan on Friday announced Universal Healthcare Card scheme to provide to poor and middle-class people.

The announcement was made by Jagan during a public rally at Kuppam in district, less than a week before polling is scheduled to begin in the state.

Under the healthcare scheme, any individual with an annual income of up to Rs 5,00,000 can free of cost. Taking YSR's vision of Arogyasri forward, the universal health cards will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs. 1,000.

The Universal Health Card scheme will be personally monitored by Jagan

Simultaneous elections will be held in for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on May 23.

