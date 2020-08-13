JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Anshuni Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.80% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 67.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 45.87% to Rs 1079.23 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 67.59% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.87% to Rs 1079.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1993.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1079.231993.61 -46 OPM %6.596.27 -PBDT54.77101.28 -46 PBT30.8681.04 -62 NP16.7851.77 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 15:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU