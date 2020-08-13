APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 67.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.87% to Rs 1079.23 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 67.59% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.87% to Rs 1079.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1993.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1079.231993.616.596.2754.77101.2830.8681.0416.7851.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)