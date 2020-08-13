APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 67.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.87% to Rs 1079.23 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 67.59% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.87% to Rs 1079.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1993.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1079.231993.61 -46 OPM %6.596.27 -PBDT54.77101.28 -46 PBT30.8681.04 -62 NP16.7851.77 -68
