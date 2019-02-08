JUST IN
20 Microns standalone net profit declines 20.76% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 103.14 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 20.76% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 103.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 92.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales103.1492.65 11 OPM %13.4714.46 -PBDT8.549.17 -7 PBT6.196.87 -10 NP3.975.01 -21

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:08 IST

