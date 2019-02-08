Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 2827.40 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 13.81% to Rs 300.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 263.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 2827.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2558.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2827.402558.30 11 OPM %15.9615.57 -PBDT508.23431.92 18 PBT465.82399.03 17 NP300.07263.65 14

