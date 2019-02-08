JUST IN
Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Uflex consolidated net profit rises 3.79% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 1943.27 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 3.79% to Rs 53.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 1943.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1637.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1943.271637.17 19 OPM %11.5211.87 -PBDT171.12143.49 19 PBT73.9552.29 41 NP53.9852.01 4

