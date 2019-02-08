JUST IN
Indian Wood Products Company fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue
Grovy India standalone net profit rises 3300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Grovy India rose 3300.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.500 0 OPM %7.780 -PBDT0.340.02 1600 PBT0.340.01 3300 NP0.340.01 3300

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:08 IST

