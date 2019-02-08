Grovy India standalone net profit rises 3300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Computer Point standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2018 quarter
A R C Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2018 quarter
South India Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the June 2018 quarter
Alchemist Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Interface Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 4.50 croreNet profit of Grovy India rose 3300.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.500 0 OPM %7.780 -PBDT0.340.02 1600 PBT0.340.01 3300 NP0.340.01 3300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU