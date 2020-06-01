3M India reports marginal fall in Q4 net profit

3M India's consolidated net profit declined 0.35% to Rs 60.11 crore on 8.01% rise in total income to Rs 685.59 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 May 2020. Shares of 3M India gained 1.47% to close at Rs 18,298.45 on 29 May 2020.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 25208.7 on 11 February 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15685.6 on 25 March 2020.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month, down 6.51% compared with 0.90% fall in the Sensex. The scrip outperformed the market in past one quarter, down 9.13% as against Sensex's 15.00% fall. The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one year, down 20.37% as against Sensex's 17.92% fall.

3M India is a technology company which offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers scotch masking tape, scotch filament tape and scotch packaging tape.

