Birla Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, NESCO Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2020.

Birla Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.02% to Rs 522 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35843 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd lost 4.15% to Rs 32.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38037 shares in the past one month.

NESCO Ltd crashed 3.27% to Rs 431.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5815 shares in the past one month.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped 3.27% to Rs 42.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd fell 2.94% to Rs 128.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79874 shares in the past one month.

