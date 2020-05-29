KEC International Q4 PAT falls 3% to 193 cr

KEC International reported 3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 193 crore on 4.4% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 3671 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 269 crore in Q4 FY20, down 10.9% from Rs 302 crore in Q4 FY19. EBITDA during the quarter fell 7% to Rs 371 crore, from Rs 399 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin stood at 10.1% in Q4 March 2020 as against 10.4% in Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated net profit jumped 14.1% to Rs 566 crore on 8.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,965 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT stood at Rs 790 crore in FY20, up by 4.4% from Rs 757 crore in FY19. EBITDA rose 7.30% to Rs 1,234 crore in FY20 over FY19. EBITDA margin stood at 10.3% in FY20 as against 10.5% in FY19.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, "We are pleased that we have ended the year with growth both in terms of Revenue and Profitability, amidst unprecedented times. Our geographical and business portfolio diversification is paying off well in the current environment. Railways and our core T&D business have been the primary growth drivers this year.

With the new orders announced last week, our year end order book along with current L1 pipeline stands at over Rs. 24,000 crore. Our robust and well diversified order book gives us confidence of delivering a strong performance in FY21."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, solar, smart infrastructure and cables.

The scrip rose 1.11% to Rs 195 on Friday. It traded in the range of Rs 192.80 and Rs 199.95 during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)