Anjani Portland Cement Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Umiya Tubes Ltd, ISMT Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd and Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2020.

Umiya Tubes Ltd, ISMT Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd and Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2020.

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 133.35 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2704 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 8.51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 389 shares in the past one month.

ISMT Ltd tumbled 7.79% to Rs 3.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd corrected 6.79% to Rs 108.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4421 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd shed 6.71% to Rs 109.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63598 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)