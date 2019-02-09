JUST IN
Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
3P Land Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 OPM %-100.00-325.00 -PBDT-0.08-0.14 43 PBT-0.12-0.16 25 NP-0.12-0.13 8

