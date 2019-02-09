3P Land Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
3P Land Holdings standalone net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2018 quarter
3P Land Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
3P Land Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
AMJ Land Holdings standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of 3P Land Holdings reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 OPM %-100.00-325.00 -PBDT-0.08-0.14 43 PBT-0.12-0.16 25 NP-0.12-0.13 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU