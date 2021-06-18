5Paisa Capital appoints Ankit Fitkariwala as chief business officer

5Paisa Capital said it has appointed Ankit Fitkariwala as the chief business officer and product head of the company.

Ankit Fitkariwala joined 5Paisa Capital as chief business officer and product head and would be responsible for handling product development and alternate investment products with 5paisa Capital.

5paisa Capital reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.86 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared with a net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 40.9% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 49.90 crore in Q4 FY21.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications.

Shares of 5Paisa Capital dropped 4.13% to Rs 407.10 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 403.45 to Rs 438 so far.

