Indusind Bank spurts after Q2 advances jump 18% YoY

IndusInd Bank advanced 4.67% to Rs 1210.10 after the private lender's net advances improved to Rs 2,59,647 crore as of 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 18% from Rs 2,20,808 crore as of 30 September 2021.

The bank's net advances grew 5% in the current quarter over Rs 2,47,960 crore as of 30 June 2022.

The bank reported a 15% growth in deposits to Rs 3,15,824 crore as of 30 September 2022 as against Rs 2,75,473 crore as of 30 September 2021and a rise of 4% over 3,03,078 crore as of 30 June 2022.

CASA ratio was 42.4% as of 30 September 2022 compared with 43.2 % as of 30 June 2022 and 42.1% as of 30 September 2021.

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,29,895 crore as of 30 September 2022 as compared to Rs 1,24,102 crore as of 30 June 2022, rising 4.67% QoQ.

IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 30 June 2022, the bank's distribution network included 2,286 branches/banking outlets and 2,783 onsite and offsite ATMs.

The bank reported 64% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,603 crore on a 9% increase in total income to Rs 10,110 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

