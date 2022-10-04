JUST IN
Volumes jump at Bank of Maharashtra counter

Capital Market 

Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 220.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.47 lakh shares

Angel One Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 October 2022.

Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 220.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.18.00. Volumes stood at 16.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd witnessed volume of 13.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.21% to Rs.1,516.65. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd recorded volume of 52389 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12940 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.13,910.00. Volumes stood at 12283 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd registered volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62120 shares. The stock rose 2.85% to Rs.412.10. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 67.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.21% to Rs.410.50. Volumes stood at 16.37 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 14:30 IST

