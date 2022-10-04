Volumes jump at Bank of Maharashtra counter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Easy Trip Planners approves fund raising and increase in authorized share capital
Volumes soar at Easy Trip Planners Ltd counter
Easy Trip Planners spurts as board to mull bonus, stock split
Easy Trip Planners announces strategic partnership with magicpin
Indices hit fresh intraday high; bank stocks in demand
-
Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 220.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.47 lakh shares
Angel One Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 October 2022.
Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 220.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.18.00. Volumes stood at 16.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Angel One Ltd witnessed volume of 13.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.21% to Rs.1,516.65. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd recorded volume of 52389 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12940 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.13,910.00. Volumes stood at 12283 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd registered volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62120 shares. The stock rose 2.85% to Rs.412.10. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 67.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.21% to Rs.410.50. Volumes stood at 16.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU