Sharon Bio-Medicine standalone net profit rises 135.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.72% to Rs 56.39 crore

Net profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine rose 135.57% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 56.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

