JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1287.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.87% to Rs 377.24 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 1287.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 83.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.87% to Rs 377.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 895.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1033.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 245.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.01% to Rs 2270.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3547.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales377.24895.44 -58 2270.403547.93 -36 OPM %33.7312.23 -37.7129.55 - PBDT-86.496.55 PL -107.2855.69 PL PBT-143.89-69.44 -107 -400.00-240.63 -66 NP1287.48-83.17 LP 1033.65-245.27 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 14:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU