Indian Acrylics consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 167.60 croreNet profit of Indian Acrylics declined 26.23% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 167.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.80% to Rs 10.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 745.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 731.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales167.60247.48 -32 745.07731.17 2 OPM %12.744.66 -9.034.11 - PBDT9.1810.18 -10 33.467.40 352 PBT3.965.43 -27 11.23-10.42 LP NP3.464.69 -26 10.7211.38 -6
