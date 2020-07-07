Indian Acrylics consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 167.60 crore

Net profit of Indian Acrylics declined 26.23% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 167.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.80% to Rs 10.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 745.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 731.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

