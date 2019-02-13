JUST IN
A Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 53.56 crore

Net profit of A Infrastructure rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 53.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales53.5645.72 17 OPM %5.216.21 -PBDT0.850.72 18 PBT0.180.07 157 NP0.090.07 29

