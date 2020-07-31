A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 310.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.57% to Rs 69.84 crore

Net loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 310.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 42.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.57% to Rs 69.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 290.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 385.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 507.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

69.84181.71385.23507.33-48.2110.92-10.138.26-46.038.56-68.4717.48-48.576.05-78.486.40-310.6042.35-290.8932.12

