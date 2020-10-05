Aarti Drugs allots 6.99 crore equity shares under bonus issue

Aarti Drugs has allotted 6,99,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid up, in the ratio of 3:1, to the eligible members whose name appear in the register of members/ list of beneficial owners as on 01 October 2020, being the record date fixed for purpose of allotment of bonus shares.

Post the bonus issue, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,32,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

