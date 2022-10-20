Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 9.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.65% to Rs 687.72 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs declined 9.04% to Rs 38.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 687.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 579.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales687.72579.62 19 OPM %10.8012.72 -PBDT65.8568.56 -4 PBT53.1956.08 -5 NP38.7442.59 -9
