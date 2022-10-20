Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 9.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.65% to Rs 687.72 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 9.04% to Rs 38.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 687.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 579.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.687.72579.6210.8012.7265.8568.5653.1956.0838.7442.59

