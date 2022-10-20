Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 38.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 283.20 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 38.36% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 283.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 243.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.283.20243.4115.9512.9045.6332.2441.8828.7230.8022.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)