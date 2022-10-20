Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 38.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 283.20 croreNet profit of Apcotex Industries rose 38.36% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 283.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 243.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales283.20243.41 16 OPM %15.9512.90 -PBDT45.6332.24 42 PBT41.8828.72 46 NP30.8022.26 38
