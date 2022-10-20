JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers rises for 5th day, Nifty settles at 17,563.95, IndusInd Bank slides over 4%
Business Standard

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 38.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 283.20 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 38.36% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 283.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 243.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales283.20243.41 16 OPM %15.9512.90 -PBDT45.6332.24 42 PBT41.8828.72 46 NP30.8022.26 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU