JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers rises for 5th day, Nifty settles at 17,563.95, IndusInd Bank slides over 4%
Business Standard

Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 0.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 60.17 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries rose 0.49% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 60.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.1752.55 15 OPM %9.2111.25 -PBDT6.226.10 2 PBT5.455.36 2 NP4.094.07 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU