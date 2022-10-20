Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 0.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 60.17 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries rose 0.49% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 60.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.1752.55 15 OPM %9.2111.25 -PBDT6.226.10 2 PBT5.455.36 2 NP4.094.07 0
