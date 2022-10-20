Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 0.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 60.17 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries rose 0.49% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 60.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.1752.559.2111.256.226.105.455.364.094.07

